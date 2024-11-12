Fresh off the release of their surprise EP Heaven Let Them Die, Hamilton aggressors Counterparts are announcing a North American tour tomorrow (November 12).
UPDATE (11/12, 11:56 a.m. ET): As promised, the band have announced North American tour dates for early 2025 with support from Pain of Truth, Malevolence and Foreign Hands. Among them are Canadian gigs at Toronto's History (February 17) and Montreal's Club Soda (February 18).
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (November 15), and you can text 380-666-HLTD for presale access. See the full itinerary in bold below.
Yes, they have kindly given us an advance warning to gird our loins. Keeping things clear and concise with a post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the band wrote, "North American tour dropping tomorrow."
The quartet played Canadian shows earlier this year on tour with the Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King, but they haven't headlined a run of dates here since last year. Stay tuned for the dates and details!
Counterparts 2025 Tour Dates:
02/17 Toronto, ON - History
02/18 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
02/19 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
02/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues
02/22 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
02/23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
02/25 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
02/26 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
02/28 Tampa, FL - Orpehum
03/01 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
03/03 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
03/04 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
03/06 Mesa, AZ - The Nile
03/07 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
03/09 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
03/11 Portland, OR - Rosalind
03/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox
03/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
03/16 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
03/17 Lawrence, KS - Granada
03/19 Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl
03/20 Chicago, IL - Concord
03/21 Lakewood, OH - The Roxy
03/22 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall