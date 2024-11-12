Fresh off the release of their surprise EP Heaven Let Them Die, Hamilton aggressors Counterparts are announcing a North American tour tomorrow (November 12).

UPDATE (11/12, 11:56 a.m. ET): As promised, the band have announced North American tour dates for early 2025 with support from Pain of Truth, Malevolence and Foreign Hands. Among them are Canadian gigs at Toronto's History (February 17) and Montreal's Club Soda (February 18).

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (November 15), and you can text 380-666-HLTD for presale access. See the full itinerary in bold below.

Yes, they have kindly given us an advance warning to gird our loins. Keeping things clear and concise with a post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the band wrote, "North American tour dropping tomorrow."

The quartet played Canadian shows earlier this year on tour with the Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King, but they haven't headlined a run of dates here since last year. Stay tuned for the dates and details!

Counterparts 2025 Tour Dates:

02/17 Toronto, ON - History

02/18 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

02/19 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

02/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues

02/22 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

02/23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

02/25 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

02/26 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

02/28 Tampa, FL - Orpehum

03/01 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

03/03 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

03/04 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

03/06 Mesa, AZ - The Nile

03/07 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

03/09 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

03/11 Portland, OR - Rosalind

03/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox

03/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

03/16 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

03/17 Lawrence, KS - Granada

03/19 Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl

03/20 Chicago, IL - Concord

03/21 Lakewood, OH - The Roxy

03/22 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall