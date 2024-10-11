After 15 years with the Joy Formidable, drummer Matt Thomas is leaving the band.

The Welsh alt-rockers shared the news on Facebook today, with lead singer/guitarist Rhiannon "Ritzy" Bryan writing, "After 15 beautiful years together, our drummer Matt Thomas has decided to step away to pursue new adventures. We're so grateful for all the memories we've made & shared, especially the touring life & all the shows. All the best Bamalam. We wish you nothing but happiness & will miss our laughs together."

"Rhydian [Dafydd, bassist] and I have much more we want to say & do with TJF," she continued. "I guess as musicians in a constantly chaotic business, we're also used to change & how change can bring fresh passion and beauty to life," adding that they've been finishing solo albums and will be back in the studio as the Joy Formidable this winter.

Since forming in 2007, the band have released five studio albums — the most recent being 2021's Into the Blue. See Bryan's full statement on Thomas's departure below.