After wiping their website and updating their logo earlier this week, the Cure have further hinted that their long-awaited new album — the follow-up to 2008's 4:13 Dream — is on the way sooner than you'd think.

Fans on social media (seemingly based in the UK and having previously ordered merch from the band's online store) have shared photos of postcards they started receiving in the mail yesterday (September 12). In black envelopes with the addresses printed in silver, what first appeared to be a blank black postcard was later revealed to have "SONGS OF A LOST WORLD" in embossed lettering and Roman numerals spelling out the date November 1, 2024.

People have also spotted a poster with the same stylization in the window of the Railway, a pub in the band's hometown of Crawley where they played some of their earliest shows.

Robert Smith has said that Songs of a Lost World is the name of the Cure's next album, and November 1 is indeed a standard Friday release day. Are you in love yet?



The band also recently announced the eco-vinyl release of Novembre: Live in France 2022, which will feature live versions of two previously unreleased songs, and keyboardist Roger O'Donnell opened up about his lymphoma diagnosis.