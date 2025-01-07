Morbid indie rock doomsayers the Burning Hell are back with what they're calling an "album of apocalyptic party anthems." Ghost Palace is out March 7 through You've Changed Records, and the single "Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board" is streaming now.

The album was made by the core duo of Mathias Kom and Ariel Sharratt, working from their home in the woods of PEI. Contributors here include Steven Lambke of Constantines on lead guitar, José Contreras of By Divine Right on organ, Carlie Howell on double bass and Amy Nicoll on oboe.

The album was produced by mixed by Jake Nicoll. Get a taste of the LP's joyful grimness with the song "Bottle of Chianti, Cheese and Charcuterie Board," a cheery pop tune about what a press release calls "the ways we reduce our lives to the fragments of bourgeois luxury that we can't take with us when we go."

Ghost Palace is available to preorder on vinyl, CD or digital download from the Burning Hell's Bandcamp page.



Ghost Palace:

1. Celebrities in Cemeteries

2. My Home Planet

3. Brazil Nuts and Blue Curaçao

4. Luna FM

5. What Does It Do and How Does It Work

6. Bottle of Chianti, Cheese, and Charcuterie Board

7. Summer Olympics

8. Duck vs. Decorated Shed

9. Birds of Australia

10. Strange Paradise

11. Ghost Palace