Toronto-born, London-based psychedelic singer-songwriter Tess Parks has announced her third solo album, led by new single "Koalas."

Pomegranate is due October 25 via Hand Drawn Dracula / Fuzz Club. Produced by Parks's close collaborator Ruari Meehan, it's the follow-up to 2022's And Those Who Were Seen Dancing. In November 2020, the LP's genesis began when Meehan sent Parks the instrumental for lead track "Koalas."

"At this point, we hadn't seen each other in over a year. It would be another year before we saw each other again," Parks reflected. "I was suffering from severe PTSD at this point in my life, and to be honest, I couldn't bring myself to listen to the song properly until early February. When I finally did — it was one of those moments when you hear a song and you know it's going to be one of your favourite, most cherished songs for your whole life. It's the most beautiful music I've ever heard."

The artist continued, "Ruari sending me this song instigated the making of this album — a daily back and forth correspondence where he would send me music and I would sing some words over it and then he would sing other ideas back to me. It was a true lifeline at what felt like the end of the world. I don't know who I would be without these songs, this song particularly, and waking up everyday looking forward to what he was going to send me next."

Picking up the gauntlet from her last record, Parks repeats, "Sometimes it feels like everyone should be dancing / Maybe I should be dancing" in her signature dusky lilt atop a downy layer of keys and guitar. Listen to "Koalas" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Pomegranate:

1. Bagpipe Blues

2. California's Dreaming

3. Koalas

4. Lemon Poppy

5. Charlie Potato

6. Crown Shy

7. Running Home to Sing

8. Sunnyside

9. Surround

Pre-order Pomegranate.