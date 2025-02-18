Paul Simon performed with Sabrina Carpenter for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special over the weekend — and it turns out his return to the stage will not merely be that short 'n sweet: the singer-songwriter has announced A Quiet Celebration, his first North American tour since "retiring" in 2018, which is set to include Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.

The tour will feature the live debut of Simon's 2023 album Seven Psalms "in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years," according to a press release. It kicks off on April 4 and 5 with back-to-back nights in New Orleans, LA, ahead of making its first venture to Canada the following month for three nights at Toronto's Massey Hall on May 27, 29 and 30.

From there, Simon will weave his way back through the US before making his penultimate tour stop back in Canada, with three performances scheduled to take place at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on July 25, 26 and 28 before the tour wraps in Seattle at the beginning of August.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 21), with presales beginning Thursday (February 20) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Paul Simon 2025 Tour Dates:

04/04 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

04/05 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

04/08 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

04/10 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

04/11 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

04/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

04/16 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

04/17 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

04/20 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

04/22 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

04/23 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

04/26 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

04/28 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

04/29 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

05/07 Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

05/08 Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

05/11 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

05/13 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

05/14 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

05/17 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

05/18 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

05/21 Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

05/23 Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

05/24 Chicago, IL - Symphony Center

05/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/29 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/30 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

06/06 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

06/07 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

06/10 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center

06/12 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center

06/13 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center

06/16 New York, NY - Beacon Theater

06/18 New York, NY - Beacon Theater

06/20 New York, NY - Beacon Theater

06/21 New York, NY - Beacon Theater

06/23 New York, NY - Beacon Theater

06/26 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

06/28 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

06/29 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

07/07 Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater at Long Beach Performing Arts Center

07/09 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall

07/11 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall

07/12 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall

07/14 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall

07/16 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall

07/19 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

07/21 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

07/22 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

07/25 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

07/26 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

07/28 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

07/31 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

08/02 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

08/03 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall