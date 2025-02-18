Paul Simon performed with Sabrina Carpenter for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special over the weekend — and it turns out his return to the stage will not merely be that short 'n sweet: the singer-songwriter has announced A Quiet Celebration, his first North American tour since "retiring" in 2018, which is set to include Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.
The tour will feature the live debut of Simon's 2023 album Seven Psalms "in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years," according to a press release. It kicks off on April 4 and 5 with back-to-back nights in New Orleans, LA, ahead of making its first venture to Canada the following month for three nights at Toronto's Massey Hall on May 27, 29 and 30.
From there, Simon will weave his way back through the US before making his penultimate tour stop back in Canada, with three performances scheduled to take place at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on July 25, 26 and 28 before the tour wraps in Seattle at the beginning of August.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 21), with presales beginning Thursday (February 20) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Paul Simon 2025 Tour Dates:
04/04 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater
04/05 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater
04/08 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
04/10 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
04/11 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
04/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
04/16 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
04/17 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
04/20 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
04/22 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
04/23 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
04/26 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
04/28 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
04/29 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
05/07 Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/08 Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/11 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
05/13 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
05/14 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
05/17 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
05/18 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
05/21 Chicago, IL - Symphony Center
05/23 Chicago, IL - Symphony Center
05/24 Chicago, IL - Symphony Center
05/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/29 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/30 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
06/06 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
06/07 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
06/10 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center
06/12 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center
06/13 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre at Boch Center
06/16 New York, NY - Beacon Theater
06/18 New York, NY - Beacon Theater
06/20 New York, NY - Beacon Theater
06/21 New York, NY - Beacon Theater
06/23 New York, NY - Beacon Theater
06/26 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music
06/28 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music
06/29 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music
07/07 Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater at Long Beach Performing Arts Center
07/09 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall
07/11 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall
07/12 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall
07/14 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall
07/16 Los Angeles, CA - Disney Hall
07/19 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall
07/21 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall
07/22 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall
07/25 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
07/26 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
07/28 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
07/31 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
08/02 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
08/03 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall