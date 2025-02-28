K-pop sensations BLACKPINK are coming to your area for a 2025 world tour, which is set to bring them to Canada for a lone concert in Toronto this summer.

UPDATE (02/28, 2:18 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, a second date has been added in Toronto on July 23. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. ET today.

BLACKPINK's first globe-trotting trek since their record-breaking Born Pink World Tour is slated to kick off in Seoul, South Korea, with back-to-back performances at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6. From there, the group will venture to North America, landing on Canadian soil for a July 22 show at Toronto's yet-to-be-opened Rogers Stadium.

Following a final North American concert in New York, the idols will make their way to Europe and the UK, wrapping the tour in London on August 15. Tickets go on sale February 27 at 3 p.m. ET, and you can find the full itinerary below — as well as more upcoming live music events via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

BLACKPINK 2025 Tour Dates:

07/05 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

07/06 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

07/12 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

07/18 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium

07/22 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07/23 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07/26 New York, NY - Citi Field

08/02 Paris, France - Stade de France

08/06 Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

08/09 Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

08/15 London, UK - Wembley Stadium