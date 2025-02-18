Having already announced a smattering of tour dates across the US, South America and Europe for the year, Justice have now expanded the breadth of their North American performance plans — including the addition of a pair of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal.

In support of last year's Hyperdrama, the illustrious French duo will kick off the new run of dates on June 5 at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. From there, they'll make their second Canadian stop at Montreal's Bell Place on June 6 ahead of returning stateside for a collection of newly announced shows and festival appearances in Boston, Pittsburgh, Columbia, Manchester, Minneapolis and Rothbury.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 21) after presales get underway Thursday (February 20) at 9 a.m. local. See the full itinerary of new Justice gigs below, and find more upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Justice 2025 Tour Dates:

06/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

06/06 Montreal, QC - Bell Place

06/07 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06/10 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

06/12 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/14 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

06/17 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

06/19 Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest