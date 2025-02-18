Rick Buckler, the English musician best known as the drummer for Woking, Surrey-hailing rock icons the Jam, has died. He was 69.

As numerous sources report, the drummer passed away today following a short illness after having recently cancelled his spoken word tour due to "ongoing health issues." The news of Buckler's death was confirmed by both of his former bandmates, Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton, who each issued statements in his memory.

"I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing," Weller wrote. "I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends."

Foxton added, "I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs. I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time."

Buckler, Weller and Foxton met while attending Sheerwater Secondary School and formed the Jam in the early 1970s, with the lineup of the three of them lasting through until the band's final album, 1982's The Gift. Generally credited with having had a significant role in the UK's mod revival movement, the Jam released their debut album In the City in 1977, the success of which led to the band getting an opening spot on the Clash's White Riot Tour.

After the Jam broke up at the behest of Weller in 1982, Buckler reportedly never spoke to him again. The drummer went on to form numerous other projects including Time UK and the Gift, the latter later being renamed From the Jam prior to Buckler's retirement in 2009. As aforementioned, he would go on to continue touring as a spoken word act after publishing multiple books on his time in the Jam, including Our Story (co-written with Foxton), That's Entertainment and The Jam 1982 (with Zoe Howe).