Kendrick Lamar was the unequivocal winner of his rap beef with Drake, but some of the Torontonian's not-so-sneak disses have given him a lot to think about atop his throne. On "Taylor Made Freestyle," Drake rapped, "Make another one for the Swifties," referring to Lamar's appearance on the remix of Taylor Swift's 1989 track "Bad Blood."

It sounds like Kdot might be doing just that — according to DJ Snake, at least. In a recent interview, the French producer claimed that Swift will feature on Lamar's follow-up to 2022's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

As his very stage name indicates, DJ Snake might not be the most reputable of sources, but it certainly doesn't seem out of the question that Lamar and Swift might collaborate again. After all, the rapper even recruited the pop star's go-to producer, Jack Antonoff, for one of his Drake diss tracks, "6:16 in LA."

It's pretty funny timing that this little tidbit has emerged during Swift's Eras Tour stint in Toronto. "Bad Blood" is on the setlist, and it really would be the funniest thing possible if she brought out Drake to do Lamar's verse.

Elsewhere in DJ Snake's interview, he claimed to have met with Rihanna's team last summer to preview new music, and leaked a 2016 Selena Gomez demo for his Justin Bieber collaboration "Let Me Love You." Check out clips of that below.