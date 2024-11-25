Hey, did you know that Tame Impala is just one guy? Did you know that that guy has invented his own instrument now?

Kevin Parker has announced the Orchid, a 12-key, 16-voice advanced chord-generating hardware synthesizer produced by Telepathic Instruments. It was originally conceived of by Parker as a tool for his own songwriting process over a decade ago, which he and "friends" have developed into a rechargeable battery-powered instrument with a built-in speaker that operates similarly to the "chord mode" feature on many digital keyboards.

The Orchid features three distinct synth engines — a polyphonic virtual analogue subtractive synth, an FM synth and a "vintage reed piano emulation" — designed by Stefan Stenzel (Waldorf Electronics), and a retro-futuristic design courtesy of co-founder Ignacio Germade. It can be played in five different "performance modes," and also has MIDI connectivity for DAWs and other instruments.

Co-founder Charl Laubscher said in a press release, "Orchid isn't just about how much you know or don't know — it's about shaking up your creative process. It's a tool for anyone who wants to step outside their musical comfort zone, to experiment and to find what's on their mind."

In December, there will be just 1,000 Orchids available for sale through the Telepathic website. These buyers will have the opportunity to help shape and refine the instrument as part of the Garden — a Patreon-partnered online community — prior to its wide release.

You check out the introductory video to the Orchid below.