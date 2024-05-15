Tame Impala Sells Catalogue to Sony Music Publishing

Catalogue sales — they're not just for old-timers anymore! Kevin Parker, the one guy behind Tame Impala, has announced the sale of his complete song catalogue to Sony Music Publishing, Billboard reports.

Parker has published through Sony since 2009, and this expansion of that deal includes all of his releases under Tame Impala, as well as his credits for writing for other artists like Dua Lipa on her recent album, Radical Optimism. The deal with Sony also includes the administration of all of Parker's future work.

"The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don't think about very lightly, at all," the Australian musician said in a statement. "They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I've been a recording artist and songwriter so far. I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide. I don't think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony's, and I'm excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings…"

Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt added, "I have always admired Kevin Parker and I believe he is one of the most versatile songwriters of our time. Kevin has built a catalogue of songs with incredible range and enduring power, and he has always stayed true to his vision. It is a privilege to represent his music, and we are committed to broadening his legacy of success."

As Tame Impala, Parker has released four albums: 2010's InnerSpeaker, 2012's Lonerism, 2015's Currents and 2020's The Slow Rush. In addition to Dua Lipa, he's worked with a who's who of the contemporary music industry, including Mick Jagger, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Gorillaz, Daft Punk, Mark Ronson, the Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Kid Cudi, the Flaming Lips, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Melody's Echo Chamber, Don Toliver, and the Wiggles.