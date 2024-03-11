M For Montreal
NOBRO, Corridor, Hanorah, La Sécurité, Nyssa and More Join Forces for Pop Montreal and M for Montreal Showcase
PUBLISHED Mar 11, 2024
Amid the politically turbulent discourse surrounding the 2024 edition of SXSW, Canadian artists caught in the junction will be beacons of l...
M for Montreal MARATHON Gets Choses Sauvages, Heaven for Real, Cartel Madras for 2023 Edition
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2023
After announcing its first names back in July and additional performers in September, M for Montreal has finally shared the full lineup det...
M for Montreal Gets Mattmac, Les Shirley, Boy Golden, Hawa B for 2023 Edition
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2023
Having already announced its lineup for 2023's SiriusXM-sponsored MARATHON programming, M for Montreal has now unveiled the 28 artists pick...
Ouri, Afternoon Bike Ride, Robert Robert Lead M for Montreal MARATHON 2023 Programming
PUBLISHED Jul 11, 2023
M for Montreal has revealed the first crop of artists set to perform as part of its SiriusXM-sponsored MARATHON programming, back for its t...
POP Montreal and M for Montreal Announce SXSW Showcase with Chiiild, Bells Larsen, Afternoon Bike Ride
PUBLISHED Mar 7, 2023
Shipping Canadian flavours down south, POP Montreal and M for Montreal have partnered with Exclaim! to present a showcase of homegrown emer...
M for Montreal Pointed the Way Forward for the City's Local Scene
PUBLISHED Nov 23, 2022
M for Montreal is a unique, industry-focused event that differs from the marquee-lineup-driven musical festival format we've grown accustom...
Absolutely Free, Gloin, Priors Join Mothland's Fifth Anniversary Showcase
PUBLISHED Nov 3, 2022
In tandem with M for Montreal, Canadian label/artist management agency/booking collective Mothland is celebrating its fifth anniversary wit...
M for Montreal to Welcome OMBIIGIZI, Bibi Club, Cedric Noel and More for Expanded 2022 Showcase
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2022
After sharing the first run of artists for their 2022 edition back in July, M for Montreal organizers have announced 20 more artists for th...