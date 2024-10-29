Returning for its fifth year in 2025, Edmonton's Winterruption YEG has announced the stacked first round of performers on the lineup for next year's event, set to take place January 22 to 26 at multiple locales across the city's downtown core.

Winterruption is known for hosting an eclectic range of acts to electrify the bleak midwinter, and this year is no exception. Owen Pallett, DijahSB, Cheekface, Badge Époque Ensemble, Hotline TNT, Ducks Ltd., La Sécurité, Cola, NADUH, Jennifer Castle, Winona Forever, Devours, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Kool Keith, Dead Ghosts, Fold Paper, His His, ASKO, Ghostkeeper, Dump Babes, Mouraine and more are among the first names of artists ready to brave the cold.

"With Year 5, I really wanted to make a splash with the programming — bringing in a number of international established and up-and-coming acts and pairing them with the great talent we have in Edmonton and the rest of Canada," festival producer Brent Oliver said in a release. "I think we've pulled off the best festival lineup we've ever had, and even more artists to be announced in the coming months."

In addition to the live music programming, the fest will also feature comedy, drag and more. Early-bird festival wristbands are on sale now for $79, with tickets for the individual shows to become available as of Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m. CT via the Winterruption website.