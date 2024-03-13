SXSW
SXSW "Fully Respects" Musicians Dropping Out over Ties to Defense Industry
PUBLISHED Mar 13, 2024
The 2024 edition of Austin, TX's SXSW festival is already well underway at this point, but it feels as though we're hearing about...
SXSW Issues Statement After Hit-and-Run Leaves One Dead
PUBLISHED Mar 12, 2024
SXSW have issued a statement following a hit-and-run that left one person dead and another critically injured in downtown Austin...
cumgirl8, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Horse Jumper of Love Join SXSW Exodus
PUBLISHED Mar 11, 2024
New York post-punks cumgirl8 and former Exclaim! Staff Picks They Are Gutting a Body of Water and Horse Jumper of Love are among the latest...
Toronto's Luge Withdraw from SXSW After Learning of "Ties to the Defense Industry"
PUBLISHED Mar 8, 2024
Toronto art punks Luge have announced their withdrawal from SXSW 2024, citing its ties to the US Army and defence industry. "After...
SXSW Gets Kiwi Jr., Housewife, Peach Luffe and More Canadian Artists for 2024 Showcases
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2023
It's that time of year again: SXSW has announced the first round of artists set to perform at its 38th edition in Austin, TX, next year. Ta...
SXSW Increases Pay for Performing Artists but Fails to Meet Musicians' Demands
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2023
Earlier this year, more than 120 musicians signed an open letter calling for fair pay for performing artists from Austin, TX-based festival...
Watch boygenius Give a Surprise Baggage Claim Performance at the Austin Airport
PUBLISHED Mar 15, 2023
boygenius knows a thing or two about emotional baggage. Fittingly, the supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus posted u...
Canada House Hosts Music, Film, Extended Reality and More at SXSW 2023
PUBLISHED Mar 9, 2023
If you're headed to Austin, TX, for SXSW 2023 this month, you'll want to make Canada House your home away from home during the festival's 3...