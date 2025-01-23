Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol's film adaptation of their beloved web-turned-TV series Nirvanna the Band the Show, Nirvanna the Band the Movie, is set to premiere at this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, TX.

Johnson directed the new mockumentary, for which the synopsis on the SXSW website is as follows: "When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008. Blah blah blah blah blah."

McCarrol co-wrote the project with Johnson, who first revealed that it was in development while promoting BlackBerry in 2023. Last year, the director revealed that, after unsuccessfully pitching a Nirvanna the Band movie to Telefilm Canada in 2012, BlackBerry was made "to try to forge a better relationship with the national financiers in the country."

"People who've never seen [Nirvanna the Band the Show] before will be like, 'Oh, wow, it's a huge action movie,'" Johnson teased of the film. "And for people who have been watching it since the web show, they're going to be like, 'I can't believe that they did this.'"

The 2025 edition of SXSW takes place from March 7 to 15; check out the fest's full lineup of film and TV programming here.