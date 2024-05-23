Sufjan Stevens Details 'Seven Swans' 20th Anniversary Reissue

In 2004, Sufjan Stevens released his banjo-forward, extra-Christian fourth studio album Seven Swans. Now, 20 years later, the album is getting a deluxe vinyl reissue from Asthmatic Kitty.

Featuring all 12 of its original tracks, as well as a flexi-disc featuring the album's original B-sides "I Went Dancing With My Sister" and "Waste of What Your Kids Won't Have" (also arriving on digital for the first time), the reissue arrives on zoetrope picture disc edition, silver and split-coloured vinyl options on June 21. The package is already available for pre-order via AKR, as well as Bandcamp.

If this reissue is any indication of what's to come, we're in for an intense few years of anniversary reappraisals; Stevens's Illinoise arrived in 2005, and was followed by The Avalanche (2006), the Songs for Christmas box set (2006), The BQE (2009), etc.

Check out the updated tracklist for Seven Swans below, where you can also revisit "Sister," the album's longest and most experimental song, which press materials compare to Crazy Horse. It's also one of his best.



Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition):

1. All the Trees of the Field Will Clap Their Hands

2. The Dress Looks Nice on You

3. In the Devil's Territory

4. To Be Alone with You

5. Abraham

6. Sister

7. Size Too Small

8. We Won't Need Legs to Stand

9. A Good Man Is Hard to Find

10. He Woke Me Up Again

11. Seven Swans

12. The Transfiguration



Bonus:

1. I Went Dancing with My Sister

2. Waste of What Your Kids Won't Have