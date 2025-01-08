Maybe 2025 won't be so bad; Chrystia Cabral's SPELLLING is dropping a new album this year. Portrait of My Heart arrives on March 28 through Sacred Bones, and today, we get the record's title track.

Arriving alongside a music video by Ambar Navarro, the song addresses Cabral's anxieties: "If this is what I'm supposed to be doing, and that I've chosen this life path, why does it cause me so much discomfort all the time?"

She explained in a release, "When the lyrics for the title track came together, it really started to morph everything in this more energetic direction, instead of this more whimsical landscape that I've worked with before. It started to become more driven, higher energy, more focused. And I have a big affection for it because of that. I love that it feels like it withstood transformation, which is something I always want to aspire to with things that I make. I want them to have this sense of timelessness. It could exist like this, or like that, or like this, but this is the one for right now."

The album is said to further explore "love, intimacy ... and alienation," and features contributions from Toro y Moi, Turnstile's Pat McCrory, Zulu's Braxton Marcellous and producers Drew Vandenberg, Rob Bisel (SZA) and Psymun (Yves Tumor).

Hear the title track below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Portrait of My Heart:

1. Portrait of My Heart

2. Keep It Alive

3. Alibi

4. Waterfall

5. Destiny Arrives

6. Ammunition

7. Mount Analogue

8. Drain

9. Satisfaction

10. Love Ray Eyes

11. Sometimes (My Bloody Valentine cover)

