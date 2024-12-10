Organizers of Calgary's Sled Island Music and Arts Festival have revealed Otoboke Beaver as their 2025 edition's guest curators.

The Japanese punk quartet will put their stamp on the festival through special programming choices, in addition to their presence at the event alongside over 200 additional bands, comedy, film and visual art.

Sled Island 2025 takes place from June 18 to 22. Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. MT.

Passes will be available for a limited time at an early bird rate of 20 percent off, with further information available via Sled Island's official website.

Before the main event, organizers have launched the inaugural BOB-Sled, a six-day winter festival set for January featuring Ducks Ltd., Hotline TNT, Ada Lea, Cola, Nap Eyes, Ghostkeeper and more.

Sled Island's 2024 guest curators were New York's Show Me the Body. Past artists to assume the role include Bartees Strange, Sudan Archives, Julien Baker, Deerhoof, Flying Lotus, Peaches, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Kathleen Hanna.