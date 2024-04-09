Sled Island
Sled Island Adds EKKSTACY, Juana Molina, Jeff Parker with Second Wave of 2024 Artists
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
Following a first wave reveal in February, Calgary's Sled Island Music and Arts Festival continues to round out its 2024 lineup...
Sled Island Gets Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Show Me the Body for First Wave of 2024 Artists
PUBLISHED Feb 6, 2024
Sled Island Music and Arts Festival organizers have announced the first wave of artists slated for their 2024 edition, which is set to take...
Show Me the Body Named Sled Island's 2024 Guest Curator
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2023
Calgary's Sled Island Music and Arts Festival has announced that New York hardcore trio Show Me the Body will be the 2024 edition's guest c...
Sled Island 2023 Was Everything It Needed to Be
PUBLISHED Jun 26, 2023
Once a year in Calgary, Alberta, as the carnival rides and truckloads of hay bales start making their way to town to mark the start of Stam...
Sled Island Unveils Full 2023 Lineup with Weird Nightmare, Cola, Sister Ray, Vivek Shraya
PUBLISHED May 3, 2023
Following the announcement of its first wave of artists for 2023 in January, Calgary's Sled Island Music & Arts Festival has unveiled its f...
Sled Island Gets Osees, Haviah Mighty, Helado Negro for First Wave of 2023 Artists
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2023
Calgary's Sled Island Music & Arts Festival has announced its first wave of artists topping the 2023 edition, which was curated by Bartees...
Bartees Strange Announced as Sled Island's 2023 Guest Curator
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2022
Calgary's Sled Island has announced genre-defying indie force Bartees Strange as guest curator for the festival's 2023 edition. Running fr...
Sled Island Built Bridges Between Calgary and the Rest of the World
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2022
There are only so many music festival formats, but Sled Island's approach stands out: in addition to packing Downtown Calgary's venues and...