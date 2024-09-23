After sharing "Honeycrash" this spring, SASAMI is back with news of her forthcoming third album, previewed today by new single "Slugger."

Blood on the Silver Screen is due March 7 through Domino as the follow-up to SASAMI's 2022 sophomore record, Squeeze. This time around, the shapeshifting singer-songwriter takes a hard left from her previous LP's heightened metal fantasy and into pure, unadulterated pop. She was the sole writer on all of the songs, working with co-producers Rostam and Jenn Decilveo in addition to recruiting Clairo for "In Love with a Memory."

"This album is all about learning and respecting the craft of pop songwriting, about relenting to illogical passion, obsession, and guiltless pleasure," SASAMI explained in a release. "It's about leaning into the chaos of romance and sweeping devotion — romanticism to the point of self-destruction."

"I wanted to, in my tenderness and emotionality, have the bravery to undertake something as epic as making a pop record about love," she continued, adding that she had felt pressure to avoid pop music growing up as a woman of colour. "I hope it makes people feel empowered and embodied, too. It's important to not box yourself in."

Invigorating lead track "Slugger" arrives alongside a music video directed by Crystalline Structures Studio, and doesn't hesitate to namecheck Dolly Parton, Frédéric Chopin and Steve Lacy in the same breath. Check that out along with the album tracklist details below.



Blood on the Silver Screen:

1. Slugger

2. Just Be Friends

3. I'll Be Gone

4. Love Makes You Do Crazy Things

5. In Love with a Memory (feat. Clairo)

6. Possessed

7. Figure It Out

8. For the Weekend

9. Honeycrash

10. Smoke (Banished from Eden)

11. Nothing but a Sad Face On

12. Lose It All

13. The Seed

Pre-order Blood on the Silver Screen.