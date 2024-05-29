SASAMI Returns with Video for New Single "Honeycrash"

SASAMI — who dropped one of 2022's best underrated gems with Squeeze — is back with a new single called "Honeycrash."



It's a big, stadium-sized power ballad that comes attached to a video directed by Andrew Thomas Huang. In a statement about the song and video, SASAMI said:



I wanted to write a song with all the drama of a 19th century classical opera but with the patience and understanding of someone in therapy in 2024. Finding a love so great you're willing to persist through the elements, even toward certain death to bear its ravishment. It's about wanting to fight for the pinnacle of passion and desire but knowing that you can't change or rush someone else's feelings or where they're at. But with a guitar as my sword and my steed. I have been so fortunate to find a collaborator in Andrew, and together we made a sexy little drama of our own. The "Honeycrash" video is a peek into the new world that I have been building and teasing out on stage. I am really thrilled to unleash this first of many new songs in an era of melodrama, romance, and hooks of course.



Check out the video for "Honeycrash" below.