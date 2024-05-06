Ruby Waters Plots Fall North American Tour

Toronto-via-Shelburne, ON's Ruby Waters — of Exclaim! New Faves fame — has announced a North American headlining tour behind her forthcoming debut album, What's the Point.
After performing at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall to celebrate the album release at the end of the month, the singer-songwriter will head out across the country and beyond starting with back-to-back nights in Victoria, BC, on September 25 and 26. She'll also hit Vancouver (September 28) and Nelson (October 2) before leaving the province, moving on to a pair of Alberta shows in Calgary (October 4) and Edmonton (October 5).
The Canadian shows continue with concerts at Saskatoon's Coors Event Centre on October 8 and Winnipeg's Burton Cummings Theatre on October 9, with Waters then bound for the US. She'll return to her home turf to close out the run, performing at Ottawa's Bronson Theatre on November 20 and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre on November 21.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (May 10), with presales ongoing. Feast your eyes upon Waters's full schedule — and your ears upon latest single "Sour Patch" — below.
Ruby Waters 2024 Tour Dates:
09/25 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
09/26 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
09/28 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10/02 Nelson, BC - Spiritbar
10/04 Calgary, AB - The Palace
10/05 Edmonton, AB - Midway
10/08 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
10/09 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
10/11 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
10/12 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
10/13 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
10/15 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10/21 San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord
10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
10/23 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
10/25 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
10/26 Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock
10/27 Austin, TX - The Ballroom
10/29 Atlanta, GA - Altar
10/30 Nashville, TN - The End
11/01 Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
11/02 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
11/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café
11/06 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/07 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11/08 Boston, MA - Sinclair
11/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Theatre
11/21 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre