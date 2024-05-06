Ruby Waters Plots Fall North American Tour

Toronto-via-Shelburne, ON's Ruby Waters — of Exclaim! New Faves fame — has announced a North American headlining tour behind her forthcoming debut album, What's the Point.

After performing at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall to celebrate the album release at the end of the month, the singer-songwriter will head out across the country and beyond starting with back-to-back nights in Victoria, BC, on September 25 and 26. She'll also hit Vancouver (September 28) and Nelson (October 2) before leaving the province, moving on to a pair of Alberta shows in Calgary (October 4) and Edmonton (October 5).

The Canadian shows continue with concerts at Saskatoon's Coors Event Centre on October 8 and Winnipeg's Burton Cummings Theatre on October 9, with Waters then bound for the US. She'll return to her home turf to close out the run, performing at Ottawa's Bronson Theatre on November 20 and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre on November 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (May 10), with presales ongoing. Feast your eyes upon Waters's full schedule — and your ears upon latest single "Sour Patch" — below.



Ruby Waters 2024 Tour Dates:

09/25 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

09/26 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

09/28 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/02 Nelson, BC - Spiritbar

10/04 Calgary, AB - The Palace

10/05 Edmonton, AB - Midway

10/08 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

10/09 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/11 Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

10/12 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

10/13 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

10/15 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/21 San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

10/23 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/25 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/26 Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock

10/27 Austin, TX - The Ballroom

10/29 Atlanta, GA - Altar

10/30 Nashville, TN - The End

11/01 Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

11/02 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

11/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café

11/06 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/07 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11/08 Boston, MA - Sinclair

11/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Theatre

11/21 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre