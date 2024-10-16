As announced this summer, a Robbie Robertson tribute concert is set to take place in Los Angeles, CA, tomorrow (October 17), with scheduled performances from Elvis Costello, Mavis Staples, Allison Russell, Daniel Lanois, Noah Kahan, Lucinda Williams, Taj Mahal and more. Martin Scorsese — the late musician's dear friend, frequent collaborator, and director of the Band's farewell show film, 1978's The Last Waltz — will also be on hand to direct filming of the star-studded event, Variety reports.

"Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson" will feature additional performances from Trey Anastasio, Eric Church, Eric Clapton, Warren Haynes, Bruce Hornsby, Jim James, Van Morrison, Margo Price, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bob Weir. Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (who will be touring a similar Robertson tribute show starting later this week) are in the house band alongside Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson, Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, Mark Mullins and the Levee Horns.

Robertson died in August 2023 after a long illness. In the decades following The Last Waltz, he acted as either music supervisor or scorer for Scorsese's films — and occasionally got mad at the director for listening to punk. Earlier this year, Robertson's children sued his widow over his $6 million Beverly Hills house, citing elder abuse.