After kicking off with a star-studded Robbie Robertson tribute concert at this Kia Forum in Los Angeles this October, an homage to the Band frontman — who died last year — will go on the road. Helmed by former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers members Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, Life Is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24 will traverse (mostly) the US this fall — save for one Canadian show in Toronto.

Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson, Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, and Mark Mullins & the Levee Horns make up the rest of the roster for the concert, which draws inspiration from the Band's legendary 1976 Thanksgiving show.

Following the Los Angeles tribute, the Last Waltz Tour proper gets underway on October 19 in San Francisco, CA. The singular concert in Canada will close out the tour on November 16 at Toronto's Meridian Hall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (August 16), and presales are ongoing with the codes "CARNIVAL" and "CREATE." Find the full schedule of dates below.

Life Is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24 Tour Dates:

10/19 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

10/22 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

10/24 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/25 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

10/26 Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

10/29 Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

10/30 Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

11/01 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

11/02 Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center

11/04 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/06 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre,

11/07 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

11/08 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

11/09 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

11/12 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11/14 Schenectady, NY - Proctors

11/15 Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

11/16 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall