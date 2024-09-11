After a new nostalgic festival run this summer, Rich Aucoin has revealed his quadruple album's next instalment. Synthetic: Season 3 arrives November 20 via We Are Busy Bodies.

As he journeys through the history of synthesis, Season 3 sees the Halifax-based musician hone in on dance and rave music, as heard in his new single "Electrocomp." Listen to it below.

Aucoin recorded the new album between 2020 and 2024, making multiple visits to both the National Music Centre in Calgary and the Vintage Synthesizer Museum in Los Angeles. This allowed him to utilize some era-specific gear, helping him dial into the history he aims to pay homage to.

As he gears up for the arrival of Synthetic: Season 3, Aucoin will continue touring, and will begin a series of Canadian dates in early October.