OMBIIGIZI, the super-duo of Daniel Monkman (a.k.a. Zoon) and Adam Sturgeon (a.k.a. Status/Non-Status) have announced their sophomore album, Shame — and with it comes the gorgeous new single "Laminate the Sky."

While the band's 2022 debut, Sewn Back Together, had a freewheeling sense of abandon that reflected its origins in studio jams, "Laminate the Sky," on the other hand, is gorgeous piece of a indie rock composition. Monkman's tender croon mingles with an echoing patchwork of acoustic strums, wobbly new wave bass and chiming dream pop arpeggios — all of which build to pounding, yearning crescendos.