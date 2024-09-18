The most coveted ticket in Toronto tonight is one to the Sweat tour, and some out-of-city attendees making the pilgrimage will likely stop at an ONroute: the beloved Ontario highway stop institution and certified liminal space. Luckily for Charli XCX, her travels between Montreal and Toronto allowed her to visit one herself.

A fan posted a photo of him with the pop star to Twitter/X yesterday (September 17), where it's immediately obvious by the rip-off Dippin' Dots machine that they're in an ONroute. The brand's logo is almost BRAT green, so it makes sense, we guess.

Of all the usual delicacies offered at the pit stops, the most BRAT of them all is the Farmer's Wrap/Iced Capp Tim Hortons combo (a little messy, kind of a hangover cure), so hopefully that's what she walked out of there with.