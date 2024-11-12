How many special people change? How many lives are living strange? How many times have you wished that Oasis's "Champagne Supernova" ran longer than its seven-minute, 27-second runtime? If you are such a lad or lass, Noel Gallagher has you covered.

The (What's the Story) Morning Glory? single has reportedly been turned into a six-hour ambient soundscape that can be heard at the National Portrait Gallery in London, UK.

The ambient "Champagne Supernova" will soundtrack photographer Zoě Law's Legends display, a free exhibition featuring over one hundred portraits of famous subjects from the worlds of art, fashion, business and entertainment.

Not only is Gallagher among the figures featured in the exhibit, but so is the guitar he wrote "Champagne Supernova" with, held by American-British actress Sienna Miller in a portrait the gallery says has never been seen before.

Gallagher had previously said of his inclusion that "the thought of the portrait of a grumpy middle-aged man, who frankly hates having his picture taken, being permanently displayed for future generations to marvel at is very special."

Here's hoping the six-hour ambient "Champagne Supernova" receives a wider release one day, because the "ambient" version we've dug up below skews a little too corporate coffee chain in feel. The new recording would make for some good house music to play before shows on Oasis's biblical reunion tour — which definitely won't suck.