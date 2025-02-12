Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show didn't strike a chord with Noel Gallagher, as the Oasis bloke has dismissed it as "absolute nonsense," saying that he turned it off.

When Gallagher appeared on talkSPORT to discuss Manchester City, the conversation pivoted to the other football, and the subject of the halftime show came up.

"I had to switch it off. It was absolute nonsense," Gallagher said [via Stereogum]. "It was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first three minutes." So he didn't even make it to the performance of "Not Like Us"!

He added that his scorn isn't limited to Lamar: "I don't like the halftime nonsense at all. It's usually artists that I don't like." He said that he never watches the halftime show, and doesn't have a favourite one.

Alright, we're calling it now: Oasis at at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, CA. Gallagher is a noted rockist, having once called it "wrong" that a hip-hop artist, JAY-Z, headlined Glastonbury back in 2008.

Lamar's performance was reportedly the most-watched halftime show ever, with a reported 133.5 million viewers according to Roc Nation.