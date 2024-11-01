After making her label debut with the Afrobeats-inspired single "Life" in August, Montreal rapper Naya Ali has announced her forthcoming new album.

We Did the Damn Thing is due February 7 via Bonsound, following Ali's two-part debut, 2020's Godspeed: Baptism (Prelude) and 2021's Godspeed: Elevated. Produced by the artist's longtime collaborators Adrian X and Kevin Figs, the record features guest appearances by Dominique Fils-Aimé, Kim Richardson and Zibz.

"We Did the Damn Thing is a celebration — not just of everything I've achieved, but of everything we've achieved together," Ali explained in a press release, which notes that the album sees her lean into diverse influences like punk, trap and country. "As a people, as a community, as a culture, we've come so far. Our victories are collective, and the strides we've made are monumental."

To celebrate the release, Ali will play a trio of Quebec shows early next year in Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau. Find those tour dates, as well as the tracklist details, below.

We Did the Damn Thing:

1. Jericho (Break) [feat. Kim Richardson]

2. The Heist

3. Turning Tables

4. Open Fire

5. Life - Interlude

6. Life

7. Addis Kids - Interlude

8. It's Us (Flowers to the Rain)

9. Catch a Vibe

10. More Life, Less Names

11. Stunt Like an Immigrant (feat. Zibz)

12. The Seeds - Interlude

13. What's the Move

14. Freedom Creepin' (feat. Dominique Fils-Aimé)

Pre-order We Did the Damn Thing.

Naya Ali 2025 Tour Dates:

02/15 Montreal, QC - Le Ministère

02/28 Quebec City, QC - L'ANTI

03/15 Gatineau, QC - Le Minotaure