N NAO — the pseudonym of Montreal experimental pop singer-songwriter Naomie de Lorimier — has announced her third studio album, previewed today by lead single "Corps."

Nouveau Langage is due January 31, 2025, through Mothland. Produced alongside Jean-Bruno Pinard, it follows N NAO's sophomore offering L'eau et les rêves, released in 2023.

"On this new full-length, my thoughts are anchored around the theme of combustion," de Lorimier explained in a statement. "I am all at once a firefighter and an arsonist. I think about the birth, life and death of a star. I imagine flames between the grapes so that the fruit doesn't freeze, or horses running towards a fire to save us from the blaze. I ask myself questions regarding occult and mysterious powers, regarding the metaphysics of ecstasy, transcendence, trance."

It sees the artist lean even further into the sparse intuitiveness of her arrangements, melding acoustic instruments and electronics into something that feels all at once as natural as breathing and futuristic, beyond this earthly realm. Hypersensitivity anthem "Corps" grounds N NAO firmly in her body, its percussive curvatures tracing an understated four-on-the-floor beneath soft-edged synthetics.

Watch the self-directed "Corps" video below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist information.



Nouveau Langage:

1. Destin

2. Corps

3. Nouveau Langage

4. Bienvenue

5. Pleine Lune

6. Fleuron

7. Château d'eau

8. Echo

9. Risque

10. Déjà

Pre-order Nouveau Langage.