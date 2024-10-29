Mount Eerie's new double album Night Palace arrives this Friday (November 1), and Phil Elverum has now announced a 2025 North American tour behind it. The stint on the road will bring him to Canada for shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal early next year.

Joined on the first half of the run by Ragana, the tour kicks off on February 13 at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre. Elverum will then spend the majority of the rest of the month making the rounds stateside before taking a break in March.

Things pick back up (this time with Hana Stretton opening) on April 13 in Chicago, IL, with his remaining Canadian dates following swiftly on April 15 at the Concert Hall in Toronto and April 16 at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre. For now, the tour concludes on April 20 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full 2025 schedule below, as well as latest album cut, "Non-Metaphorical Decolonization," and Exclaim!'s ranking of Elverum's best songs.



Mount Eerie 2025 Tour Dates:

02/13 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre #

02/14 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre #

02/15 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater #

02/17 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #

02/18 Ojai, CA - Ojai Valley Woman's Club #

02/19 San Diego, CA - Music Box #

02/20 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole #

02/21 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf #

02/22 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre #

02/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell #

02/24 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club #

04/13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall %

04/14 Detroit, MI - El Club %

04/15 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall %

04/16 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre %

04/17 Portland, ME - SPACE %

04/18 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair %

04/19 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer %

04/20 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis %



# with Ragana

% with Hana Stretton