Ahead of embarking on a world tour in 2025, Mogwai have revealed plans to release their 11th studio album, previewed today by new single "Lion Rumpus."

Recorded in Lanarkshire with producer John Congleton, The Bad Fire is due January 24 via Temporary Residence Ltd. Drawing its name from the Scottish colloquial term for Hell, the new record is the follow-up to 2021's lauded As the Love Continues, and features recent single "God Gets You Back."

"After the high of putting out As the Love Continues, the following years were personally hard for us," the band explained in a statement. "We've dealt with a lot of loss and in Barry's case[,] a serious family illness with one his daughters. Getting back together to write and record this record felt like a refuge and with John Congleton we feel that we've made something special. We often hear from people that our music has helped them get through hard times in their lives and for once I think it applies to us as well."

The video for star-bursting new single "Lion Rumpus" was directed by Mogwai's If the Stars Had a Sound collaborator Antony Crook. Check that out below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist details.



The Bad Fire:

1. God Gets You Back

2. Hi Chaos

3. What Kind of Mix Is This?

4. Fanzine Made of Flesh

5. Pale Vegan Hip Pain

6. If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some of the Others

7. 18 Volcanoes

8. Hammer Room

9. Lion Rumpus

10. Fact Boy

Pre-order The Bad Fire.