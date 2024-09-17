Following the announcement of career-spanning documentary If the Stars Had a Sound at the top of the year, there's more news from the Mogwai camp today: the Scottish post-rock institution are back with a new single called "God Gets You Back," as well as plans for a 2025 world tour — including a few Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver along the way.
Aside from a handful of one-offs and their soundtrack work, the new John Congleton-produced track follows the 2021 release of the band's acclaimed 10th album As the Love Continues. According to press notes, Barry Burns decided the song "needed some melody or vocals, but I couldn't come up with the lyrics so I asked my seven-year-old daughter to make some up, and she did and I sang them." It arrives alongside a handheldcineclub-filmed music video, which you can check out below.
Mogwai will hit the road next year for their first worldwide run since the onset of the pandemic, starting February 4 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. After making their way through Europe and the UK, as well as some concerts in Japan and Taiwan, they'll kick off the North American leg of the trek in April, making their first venture to Canada on April 13 to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on April 14. The band will return later in the month for an April 24 performance at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom before completing the remaining dates stateside through the beginning of May.
Tickets go on sale Friday (September 20), with presales starting tomorrow (September 18) at 5 a.m. ET. See the itinerary in full below.
Mogwai 2025 Tour Dates:
02/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
02/06 Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
02/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
02/08 Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
02/09 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
02/11 Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
02/12 Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
02/14 Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij
02/15 Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort
02/17 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
02/18 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
02/19 Paris, France - Casino de Paris
02/20 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
02/22 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds
02/23 Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
03/08 Bangkok, Thailand - Voice Space
03/11 Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall
03/12 Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Shinjuku
03/14 Taipei, Taiwan - Zepp New Taipei
04/07 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
04/08 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
04/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
04/11 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
04/13 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
04/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
04/16 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
04/17 Chicago, IL - The Metro
04/18 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
04/20 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
04/22 South Salt Lake, UT - Commonwealth Room
04/24 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
04/25 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
04/26 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
04/28 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
04/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
04/30 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
05/03 Austin, TX - Emo's
05/04 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge