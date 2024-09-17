Following the announcement of career-spanning documentary If the Stars Had a Sound at the top of the year, there's more news from the Mogwai camp today: the Scottish post-rock institution are back with a new single called "God Gets You Back," as well as plans for a 2025 world tour — including a few Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver along the way.

Aside from a handful of one-offs and their soundtrack work, the new John Congleton-produced track follows the 2021 release of the band's acclaimed 10th album As the Love Continues. According to press notes, Barry Burns decided the song "needed some melody or vocals, but I couldn't come up with the lyrics so I asked my seven-year-old daughter to make some up, and she did and I sang them." It arrives alongside a handheldcineclub-filmed music video, which you can check out below.

Mogwai will hit the road next year for their first worldwide run since the onset of the pandemic, starting February 4 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. After making their way through Europe and the UK, as well as some concerts in Japan and Taiwan, they'll kick off the North American leg of the trek in April, making their first venture to Canada on April 13 to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on April 14. The band will return later in the month for an April 24 performance at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom before completing the remaining dates stateside through the beginning of May.

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 20), with presales starting tomorrow (September 18) at 5 a.m. ET. See the itinerary in full below.



Mogwai 2025 Tour Dates:

02/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

02/06 Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

02/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

02/08 Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

02/09 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

02/11 Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

02/12 Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

02/14 Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

02/15 Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

02/17 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

02/18 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

02/19 Paris, France - Casino de Paris

02/20 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

02/22 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

02/23 Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall

03/08 Bangkok, Thailand - Voice Space

03/11 Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall

03/12 Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Shinjuku

03/14 Taipei, Taiwan - Zepp New Taipei

04/07 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

04/08 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

04/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

04/11 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

04/13 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

04/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

04/16 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

04/17 Chicago, IL - The Metro

04/18 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

04/20 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

04/22 South Salt Lake, UT - Commonwealth Room

04/24 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

04/25 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

04/26 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

04/28 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

04/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

04/30 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

05/03 Austin, TX - Emo's

05/04 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge