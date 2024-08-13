After sharing his first single under his own name last month, dedicated local scene guy Menno Versteeg — of Hollerado and Anyway Gang fame — has announced his debut solo album, previewed today by three new songs: "Videostore," "Don't Look Away" and the LP's title track.

Why We Run is due December 13 through Royal Mountain Records. In addition to today's three songs, the 12-track record also includes July's Doug Paisley collaboration, "Fish Out of Water."

"I was working on a soundtrack for a kids movie with my long-time friend and Hollerado collaborator Nixon Boyd and we needed a song for a scene where some bullies were chasing a kid down the hall of a school," Versteeg said of the jaunty title track, punctuated by sha-na-nas. "The lyrics evolved into being about way scarier stuff like the adults who are bullies professionally. Of course the movie people didn't wanna use it. I mean WE ARE leaving the kids a pretty gnarly set of circumstances, but hey, maybe it's funnier if we try to make it a surprise?"

Watch the "Why We Run" video below, where you can also hear "Videostore" and "Don't Look Away," as well as check out the full album tracklist details and Versteeg's tour schedule.









Why We Run:

1. Videostore

2. Don't Look Away

3. Why We Run

4. I Got a Dog

5. Bad Dog

6. Fish Out of Water (feat. Doug Paisley)

7. Shit Eatin' Grin

8. Funny to Me

9. Change a Tire

10. 12 Songs for the Price of 11!

11. Backwater, NW

12. A Light On in You

Pre-order Why We Run.

Menno Versteeg 2024 Tour Dates:

10/03 Vancouver, BC - The Heatley *

10/05 Victoria, BC - Wheelies Motorcycles & Cafe *

11/14 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware *

11/15 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall *

11/16 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern *

11/22 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre ^

11/23 London, ON - London Music Hall ^

* with Janky Bungag

^ with Tokyo Police Club