Some of us are about to get even more annoying than we already are, because Lorde Summer is imminent. After Charli XCX seemingly confirmed that the New Zealand pop star's new album would be out this summer when the pair performed "Girl, so confusing" — the best song of 2024 — together at Coachella last weekend, Lorde has now announced her first solo release since 2021's Solar Power.

A new single entitled "What Was That," which the artist born Ella Yelich-O'Connor teased on TikTok last week, is "coming soon," according to her latest Instagram post. The single artwork was shot by Talia Chetrit, and you can pre-save the song now.

"What Was That" has yet to receive a release date, but Lorde also invited fans to text her via WhatsApp earlier this week, hinting in a voice memo that "everything is about to change." As aforementioned, she hasn't released new solo material since her third record; in addition to the Charli collaboration, she recently contributed to Marlon Williams's Te Whare Tīwekaweka, as well as last year's Talking Heads tribute album, Everybody's Getting Involved.