Tory Lanez could be found in contempt of court after he allegedly sabotaged a deposition for Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against YouTube personality Milagro Gramz (Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) for spreading misinformation about the criminal case that found the Brampton rapper guilty of shooting Megan.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm "in a grossly negligent manner" for the altercation that happened in July 2020.

The legal team for the artist born Megan Pete recently visited him in prison to get his deposition for the upcoming civil trial in the defamation case, in which she has accused Lanez of working with the YouTuber to harass her, as per a filing dated yesterday (April 16). Documents shared by court reporter Meghann Cuniff allege that Lanez was "disruptive, inflammatory and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation that even his own counsel ... disavowed it."

According to the filing, the rapper pretended not to know basic words like "meet," "approve" and "discuss," as well as making "petty, misogynistic jabs" at one of Pete's lawyers about her hair colour and appearance. Lanez's behaviour prompted the deposition's abrupt end, and Pete's attorneys are now asking the court to find him in contempt and impose "meaningful sanctions" on him.

Even Lanez's own legal counsel aren't opposing the filing. Pete was granted a restraining order against him earlier this year.