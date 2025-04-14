Watch Megan Thee Stallion Bring Out Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante at Coachella

Oops, we mean Poppy

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Apr 14, 2025

It's almost a prerequisite for artists to bring out surprise guests at their Coachella set, and this year was no different. Megan Thee Stallion filled her quota and then some, but notably brought out past Exclaim! cover star Poppy Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox last night (April 13).

The pair performed their collaborative song "TYG" for the festival crowd, with Meg introducing LaPlante by saying, "Make some motherfucking noise for Courtney from fucking Spiritbox!" Watch it below.

Elsewhere in her performance, Megan brought out Queen Latifah for "Plan B" and a cover of "U.N.I.T.Y.," Victoria Monét for "Spin" and "On My Mama," and Ciara for a "Roc Steady" / "Goodies" mashup.

Spiritbox are currently on tour in support of Tsunami Sea, and their show in Montreal later this month is a must-see.

@softspined ✧ 𝟒.𝟏𝟑.𝟐𝟓 || courtney and 𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 perform '𝐭𝐲𝐠' live from the mainstage of coachella 2025 🥹 𝐜𝐫. coachella on youtube - #spiritbox #spiritboxband #courtneylaplante #metal #metalcore #womeninmetal #metalmusic #fanpage #spiritboxfans #femalevocalist #womeninmusic #femaleartist #liveperformance #liverecording #ontour #livevocals #festival #musicfestival #megantheestallion #tyg #hotties #mts #feature #fyp #guestvocalist #coachella #coachella2025 ♬ original sound - 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 ✧˖°
