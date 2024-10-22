Next April will mark 20 years since Martha Wainwright shared her self-titled debut album, and the artist has announced plans to celebrate with an anniversary tour and vinyl reissue.

Next March and April, Wainwright will begin a 20th anniversary tour with Canadian stops currently set in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Making the announcement on X, the songwriter noted that more dates will soon be added to the itinerary. You can find the presently announced shows below.

Additionally, Wainwright will bring her self-titled debut to vinyl for the first time since its 2005 release. A digital expanded edition will feature previously unheard songs, outtakes and early material from the period.

Reviewing the album upon release, Exclaim! contributor David McPherson wrote that Wainwright's debut "delves into the songsmith's psyche and leaves nothing out — baring her soul and releasing her demons that include fears and frustrations, highs and lows."

The album features contributions from mother Kate McGarrigle, brother Rufus Wainwright, the Band's Garth Hudson, harpist Erin Hill, producer Disco D and more.



Martha Wainwright 2025 Tour Dates:

03/21 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

03/22 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

03/23 Grand Rapids, MI - Midtown

03/25 Minneapolis, MN - The Hook & Ladder Theater

03/26 Des Moines, IA - xBk Live

03/27 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

03/29 Las Vegas, NV - Myron's at The Smith Center

03/30 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

04/01 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

04/02 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

04/04 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

04/05 Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey Arts Center

04/06 Burnaby, BC - Shadbolt Centre for the Arts

04/07 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre

04/23 Saguenay, QC - Théâtre C (Festival Jazz et Blues)

04/24 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

04/25 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Outremont