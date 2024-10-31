Sarah McLachlan was scheduled to begin the Canadian leg of her North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Fumbling Towards Ecstasy tomorrow (November 1) in Rama, but the singer-songwriter has now announced the postponement of the dates to recover from a case of "acute laryngitis."

McLachlan had been forced to cancel US shows earlier this week due to illness. As she explained in an Instagram post announcing the postponement, "My voice is not recovering, and I need to take this time to heal." The artist added, "I have been so excited to bring this show across Canada and am devastated to make this announcement."

McLachlan assured fans that their tickets will be honoured at new dates, which she said she and her team are working "as fast as we can to reschedule." Refunds can also be accessed at point of purchase.



