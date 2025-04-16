Fresh off the release of his new album star, 2hollis — the Chicago-hailing producer, rapper and singer born Hollis Frazier-Herndon — has announced a North American tour, which will bring him to Canada for shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal this fall.

The trek kicks off on September 19 in San Diego, CA. 2hollis will make his first venture to Canada shortly thereafter, stopping over in Vancouver to play the Vogue Theatre on September 26 as he makes his way along the West Coast.

After a handful more US concerts, the artist returns to Canadian turf at the top of the following month for performances at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre (October 4) and Montreal's MTELUS (October 6) before completing the remainder of the dates stateside. Currently, the tour is slated to wrap up on October 24 in San Antonio, TX.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (April 18), following various presales getting underway tomorrow (April 17) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below, in addition to more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

2hollis 2025 Tour Dates:

09/19 San Diego, CA - SOMA San Diego

09/20 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

09/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

09/26 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

09/27 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

09/28 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/03 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

10/04 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

10/08 New York, NY - Terminal 5

10/09 New York, NY - Terminal 5

10/11 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/12 Richmond, VA - The National

10/14 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/15 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/16 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/19 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/21 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

10/22 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/23 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre