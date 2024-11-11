Back in 2018, Marina and the Diamonds — the long-running, somewhat deceptively titled solo project of Welsh artist Marina Diamandis — announced that she was dropping "and the Diamonds" from her stage name. She went forth to release two albums, 2019's Love + Fear and 2021's Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, under MARINA. The latter, her fifth studio LP, marked her final release with longtime label home Atlantic Records.

UPDATE (11/11, 1:41 p.m. ET): Diamandis has now shared that she's close to finishing her sixth album. "I'm off to finish THE album," she wrote on the social platform formerly known as Twitter today, further validating my suggestion that my colleague Sydney go as Electra Heart-era Marina next Halloween.

However, Diamandis is now hinting that she's working on her sixth release. Taking to Twitter yesterday (July 14), the singer-songwriter simply tweeted, "album six."

It was announced back in April that Diamandis would be publishing her debut collection of poems, Eat the World, this October, but it sounds like she has more up her sleeve. She also recently spoke out about Charli XCX and Lorde working it out on the "Girl, so confusing" remix, tweeting that she "cried listening to it." Diamandis added, "It's so courageous and humans [sic] to make work about this topic and it's so healing to listen to it."

"Aww marina!! tumblr girls rise!" Charli replied, and it could truly be 2013 again.