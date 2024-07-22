Philadelphia indie band Mannequin Pussy — who released I Got Heaven, one of Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2024 So Far, back in March — have announced the cancellation of their overseas touring commitments for the month of August to "prioritize mental health."

The quartet of Marisa Dabice, Kaleen Reading, Colins "Bear" Regisford and Maxine Steen announced the news in a statement shared to social media over the weekend, explaining that they've been touring nonstop since April and "hit a wall — mentally, emotionally and physically" halfway through their five-week European tour in June.

"In an effort to listen to our bodies and prioritize our mental health, we know this is the best decision for our future health as a band and for all future shows we have scheduled this year (both announced and unannounced)," they wrote.

In the caption of their Instagram post, Mannequin Pussy further clarified that they were still committed to seeing through their festival performances at Pitchfork Festival yesterday (July 21) and Osheaga in Montreal on August 2, as well as their scheduled four US shows with Ovlov in Portland, Portsmouth, South Burlington and Amherst.

The group added, "To all our fans in Europe, the UK and Ireland — we're very sorry to disappoint you. We just hit a wall and need to take time to rest from an unrelenting tour schedule. We've learned about our limits and we have every intention to return to make up these dates at some point."

As of right now, Mannequin Pussy can be expected to be back on the road in late September. Find their full statement below.



The Smile, Queens of the Stone Age, Pearl Jam and Neil Young are among other acts to recently cancel tour dates due to health concerns, with Heart also postponing their North American tour as Ann Wilson undergoes a course of preventative chemotherapy.