Pearl Jam Cancel Shows Due to Illness

Pearl Jam have cancelled three shows on their UK/European tour due to illness within the band.

Over the weekend, the group called off their Saturday (June 29) show in London, UK, citing "illness in the band" in a statement posted on social media.

The group have since cancelled two more shows in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 2 and 3). A statement from the band reads, "Despite everyone's best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery." The group wrote, "The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart-wrenching to have to disappoint you."

The band haven't been able to reschedule any of the shows, meaning that all of them have been cancelled outright, and refunds are being given at point of purchase.

See both cancellation posts below. Assuming that everyone recovers in time, Pearl Jam are due to resume touring this coming Saturday (July 6) in Barcelona, Spain. They will return to the US in August for more touring through September, but they don't have any upcoming Canadian shows as of this writing. They released their album Dark Matter in April.