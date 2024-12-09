Måneskin frontman Damiano David is heading out on his first-ever solo tour next year, kicking things off next September in Warsaw, Poland, and heading all over the globe before wrapping things up with a run of North American dates that includes Toronto and Montreal.

He'll be playing Toronto's History and Montreal's MTELUS on December 2 and 4, respectively. Ticket presales start this Wednesday (December 11) at 10 a.m. local time, while general sales begin on December 16.

In a press release, the Måneskin frontman said:

I'm beyond excited to announce my first-ever world tour as a solo artist. I can't wait to connect with all of you in person and share my new music. Every city is going to be a celebration of the music, the fans, and the journey we're all about to go on together. See you out there!

See his 2025 North American dates below and scroll down for all of his European and Asian dates.

Damiano David 2025 Tour Dates:

11/21 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/23 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

11/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

11/29 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

11/30 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

12/02 Toronto, ON - History

12/04 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

12/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/08 New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

12/16 Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore Silver Spring