Maggie Rogers dropped her most recent album, Don't Forget Me, this past April, and she'll be playing Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 22 in support of the record. Fans attending should keep an ear out for new song "In the Living Room," which Rogers just dropped alongside a Grant Singer-directed video.

"But I will always remember you / When we were dancing in the living room," Rogers sings on the track, which was written and produced along with Don't Forget Me collaborator Ian Fitchuk.

"I wrote 'In the Living Room' in March 2023, a few months after writing Don't Forget Me. My co-writer/co-producer, Ian Fitchuk, and I were back in the studio and decided to try for one more song," Rogers said in a statement. "Like so much of the album, it's a song about the beauty and pain of memory, and the way that interweaves with reality when you're processing the exit of a person in your life. Ultimately, Don't Forget Me as an album is about how we remember people, and the stories we tell ourselves in the process of creating new realities."

