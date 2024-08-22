Coldplay brought their record-breaking Music of the Spheres tour to Vienna yesterday (August 21), and they and opener Maggie Rogers paid homage to Taylor Swift and her fans by covering "Love Story" together, as captured in fan-shot footage, seen below.

Speaking to the crowd at Ernst Happel Stadium — the same venue Swift was set to play before terrorist threats forced her to cancel three shows — Chris Martin acknowledges the Austrian Swifties' loss: "Of course, we haven't mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty and the kindness of all of Taylor Swift's fans."

"I don't want you to think we don't care about Swifties," Martin says before inviting Rogers and two self-proclaimed Swift fans on stage. He and Rogers then play a rendition of the Fearless track, with just Martin on acoustic guitar and their two vocals. At some point, they both forget the words but keep each other going.

Swift finally addressed the terror threats on Instagram yesterday, saying in part, "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

The Music of the Spheres tour is ongoing. Coldplay's newest album Moon Music arrives in October.