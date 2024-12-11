Magdalena Bay Map Out 2025 North American Tour

The itinerary includes a lone Canadian show in Toronto next May

Photo: Lissyelle Laricchia

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Dec 11, 2024

Magdalena Bay's great concept record Imaginal Disk was one of the best albums of 2024, and the duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have now announced a 2025 tour behind it. The North American trek next spring will bring them to Canada for a single concert in Toronto.

With support from Sam Austins, the tour kicks off on April 25 in New York. Magdalena Bay will venture to Canada just as they make their way into the second half of their stint on the road, with a Toronto performance at History set to take place on May 7. As of right now, things will wrap up on May 16 in Tucson, AZ.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (December 13), following a presale starting tomorrow (December 12) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.

Magdalena Bay 2025 Tour Dates:

04/25 New York, NY - Terminal 5 
04/26 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer 
04/28 Portland, ME - State Theatre 
04/29 Boston, MA - Citizen House of Blues 
04/30 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall 
05/02 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues 
05/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater 
05/04 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall 
05/06 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks 
05/07 Toronto, ON - History 
05/09 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall 
05/10 Madison, WI - The Sylvee 
05/11 Kansas City, MO - The Truman 
05/13 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre 
05/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex 
05/16 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre 

