Magdalena Bay's great concept record Imaginal Disk was one of the best albums of 2024, and the duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have now announced a 2025 tour behind it. The North American trek next spring will bring them to Canada for a single concert in Toronto.

With support from Sam Austins, the tour kicks off on April 25 in New York. Magdalena Bay will venture to Canada just as they make their way into the second half of their stint on the road, with a Toronto performance at History set to take place on May 7. As of right now, things will wrap up on May 16 in Tucson, AZ.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (December 13), following a presale starting tomorrow (December 12) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.

Magdalena Bay 2025 Tour Dates:

04/25 New York, NY - Terminal 5

04/26 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

04/28 Portland, ME - State Theatre

04/29 Boston, MA - Citizen House of Blues

04/30 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

05/02 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

05/04 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

05/06 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

05/07 Toronto, ON - History

05/09 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

05/10 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

05/11 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

05/13 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

05/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex

05/16 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre