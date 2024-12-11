Magdalena Bay's great concept record Imaginal Disk was one of the best albums of 2024, and the duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have now announced a 2025 tour behind it. The North American trek next spring will bring them to Canada for a single concert in Toronto.
With support from Sam Austins, the tour kicks off on April 25 in New York. Magdalena Bay will venture to Canada just as they make their way into the second half of their stint on the road, with a Toronto performance at History set to take place on May 7. As of right now, things will wrap up on May 16 in Tucson, AZ.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (December 13), following a presale starting tomorrow (December 12) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.
Magdalena Bay 2025 Tour Dates:
04/25 New York, NY - Terminal 5
04/26 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
04/28 Portland, ME - State Theatre
04/29 Boston, MA - Citizen House of Blues
04/30 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
05/02 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
05/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
05/04 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
05/06 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
05/07 Toronto, ON - History
05/09 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
05/10 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
05/11 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
05/13 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
05/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex
05/16 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre