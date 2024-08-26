Born-again Christian, tin-foil hat peddler, "not really an anti-vaxxer" and sometimes musician M.I.A. went on a good old-fashioned Twitter rant this weekend to share her endorsement of Donald Trump for President of the United States.

Responding to a national address from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in which the former presidential hopeful backed Trump, M.I.A. shared that "RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously."

Despite previously accusing the Trump administration of being "pathological liars" and suggesting that "all politicians should go through vetting for psychopathic behaviour traits" during the former president's 2016–2020 term, she wrote on Friday (August 23), "Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed."

The musician later clarified, "I believe in God. It doesn't matter who leads America. It's about who is trying to lead the world. It's not about what I want. It's just what I see."

She added in a later tweet, "Remember God doesn't call the qualified he qualifies the called. We all know who runs America. Trump, RFK and Kamala all know that too. But Trump is like a trumpet, if the Trumpet sounds then it's time for God. Whichever way it comes, it's coming to America. It's for a reason."

For the most part, M.I.A. has kept her opinions about Kamala Harris to herself, though she criticized the current administration's handling of Palestine, Russia and Ukraine.

As of press time, Harris holds a four-point lead over Trump in the polls.